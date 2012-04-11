* E.ON clarifies cause of fault as defective springs

* Says brings routine standstill forward from August

* Supervisory authority has agreed (Adds details from operator, ministry)

FRANKFURT, April 11 Germany's E.ON said on Wednesday its northern German Brokdorf nuclear reactor would undergo maintenance earlier than planned this year after an unscheduled outage prompted a shutdown.

"We will bring forward a closure initially planned for August due to defective springs," a spokeswoman said. She said talks with the justice ministry in the state of Schleswig Holstein, where Brokdorf is situated, had been held about the matter on Tuesday.

E.ON said the 1,410 megawatts (MW) unit was due to reopen on May 25, prolonging the unscheduled outage begun on March 28 by over six weeks.

The function of the springs is to hold fuel elements in place. A statement from the Kiel-based justice ministry, which confirmed the information given by E.ON, said that some springs had been found to be broken off during an inspection.

During the closure, all fuel elements potentially exposed to the problem will be checked for safety and swapped if necessary, the spokeswoman added.

The missing supply will be factored into wholesale power market trading in Europe, where demand is firm due to cool and overcast weather, which also curbs solar power output.

E.ON has also taken another one of its nuclear plants at Grohnde offline for two weeks.

This unit closed on April 5 for maintenance under long-term schedules. These had previously indicated a 2012 outage date for Brokdorf between Aug 11 and Sept 9 which has now been cancelled. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by William Hardy and Helen Massy-Beresford)