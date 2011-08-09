(Repeats to additional subscribers)
FRANKFURT Aug 9 Northern German nuclear reactor
Brokdorf may stay closed until Aug 15 after it was taken offline
on Sunday, operator E.ON (EONGn.DE) said in a notice on its
transparency website.
Wholesale power markets had expected the 1,480 MW plant to
rejoin the grid initially on Aug. 9.
E.ON said the reasons for delay were still being
clarified.
German power capacity has been tightened as nuclear
operators were forced by the Berlin government to leave offline
permanently eight suspended reactors or 41 percent of the
previous total in the wake of the Fukushima disaster.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert)