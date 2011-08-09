(Repeats to additional subscribers)

FRANKFURT Aug 9 Northern German nuclear reactor Brokdorf may stay closed until Aug 15 after it was taken offline on Sunday, operator E.ON (EONGn.DE) said in a notice on its transparency website.

Wholesale power markets had expected the 1,480 MW plant to rejoin the grid initially on Aug. 9.

E.ON said the reasons for delay were still being clarified.

German power capacity has been tightened as nuclear operators were forced by the Berlin government to leave offline permanently eight suspended reactors or 41 percent of the previous total in the wake of the Fukushima disaster.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert)