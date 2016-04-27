BERLIN, April 27 German utilities will be asked to pay 23.3 billion euros ($26.4 billion) into a state fund to cover the costs of nuclear waste storage, members of a nuclear commission tasked with securing funds for the country's nuclear exit said on Wednesday.

The funds would be transferred in cash, senior commission member Juergen Trittin said during a news conference to present the commission's proposal, adding the agreement was unanimously.

In exchange, Germany's "big four" energy firms - E.ON , RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall - will be able to shake off long-term liability for radioactive waste storage, the most complex, costly and timely aspect of nuclear decommissioning.