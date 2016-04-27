BERLIN, April 27 German utilities will be asked
to pay 23.3 billion euros ($26.4 billion) into a state fund to
cover the costs of nuclear waste storage, members of a nuclear
commission tasked with securing funds for the country's nuclear
exit said on Wednesday.
The funds would be transferred in cash, senior commission
member Juergen Trittin said during a news conference to present
the commission's proposal, adding the agreement was unanimously.
In exchange, Germany's "big four" energy firms - E.ON
, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall
- will be able to shake off long-term liability for
radioactive waste storage, the most complex, costly and timely
aspect of nuclear decommissioning.
