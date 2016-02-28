BERLIN/HALTERN AM SEE Feb 28 Germany's
opposition Greens have softened their stance towards utility
companies, agreeing with powerful trade union IG BCE that they
should not have to bear alone the costs of the country's exit
from nuclear power.
A government-appointed committee chaired by Green
ex-environment minister Juergen Trittin is trying to decide how
to apportion the costs for the decomissioning of plants and the
storage of nuclear waste.
The utilities are already struggling with a steep fall in
wholesale power prices and the union and others have argued
against burdening them with excessive costs for fear of driving
them out of business.
Germany's last nuclear plant will be shut down in 2022 and
it is feared that the 39 billion euros ($43 billion) set aside
by the big four utilities - E.ON, RWE, EnBW
and Vattenfall - will be insufficient.
"We'll be talking about a sum that limits the burden on
taxpayers but also secures the survival of the companies,"
Greens leader Simone Peter told Deutschlandfunk radio.
Michael Vassiliadis, head of mining, chemicals and energy
trade union IG BCE, told journalists: "You shouldn't kill the
goose that lays the golden eggs."
According to a draft report from a government-appointed
committee seen by Reuters on Monday, Germany is willing to
shield the utilities from the risk of rising costs linked to the
nuclear exit.
A meeting on Friday between the chiefs of the four utilities
and the head of the commission failed to produce an agreement on
the latest sticking point of who will pay for the storage of
nuclear waste, meaning that their next meeting on Monday will
not be the last, as had been planned.
Germany also needs a plan for how to exit coal-fired power
generation, which still accounts for around 40 percent of
electricity generated in Germany and is viewed as an important
pillar for stable power supply.
Vassiliadis proposed that funds to pay for Germany's
eventual retreat from coal power generation could be built up by
allowing coal plants to continue operating for 15 years after
the nuclear exit, which he said should be profitable.
"This money should stay in the system and not be paid out as
dividends," he said. "That's the basic idea."
Vassiliadis said he had held initial talks with politicians
about this idea but not yet with the utilities.
He added that such a plan could help Swedish utility
Vattenfall sell its lignite power plants and mines in eastern
Germany, which it aims to do in the first half of this year, by
removing uncertainty about future costs.
($1 = 0.9147 euros)
