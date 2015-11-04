DUESSELDORF Nov 4 Germany's highest court plans to hear complaints early next year filed by the country's biggest utilities against a decision to shut their nuclear plants earlier than planned, a court spokesman said.

The hearing, which could lead to damage claims of billions of euros, will be scheduled for February or March, a spokesman for Germany's Constitutional Court said.

E.ON, RWE and Vattenfall filed complaints with the court after the government decided in 2011 as a result of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan to close all nuclear plants by 2022.

While not opposed to the closure plans in principle, the companies claim the move to accelerate the shutdowns in the run-up to the deadline violated their property rights and resulted in billions of euros in damages and losses.

They have incurred losses by having to buy power from the market to meet commitments they could no longer fulfil when the nuclear plants were shut and stand to face higher decommissioning costs than anticipated.

E.ON is suing for 8 billion euros ($8.75 billion). RWE has not commented on the possible size of claims but analysts at Deutsche Bank estimate it could be about 6 billion euros.

Vattenfall, whose group headquarters are in Sweden, has also filed a lawsuit with the Washington-based International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), where it is seeking 4.7 billion euros in damages. ($1 = 0.9146 euros)

