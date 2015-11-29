FRANKFURT Nov 29 Germany could share
responsibility for phasing out nuclear power with energy firms
by setting up a publicly managed trust, the environment minister
said on Sunday.
Barbara Hendricks' comments to Deutschlandfunk radio follow
calls by Germany's top energy firms utilities on Berlin to help
handle the country's nuclear exit and set up a trust for
decommissioning plants and the storage of radioactive waste.
A government-appointed commission is tasked with
recommending by early 2016 how to safeguard the funding of
fulfilling the exit.
The use of a public trust is one option under discussion and
closely eyed by investors, as utilities would then have to
transfer certain assets, most likely cash and minority stakes.
Chancellor Angela Merkel accelerated the shift away from
nuclear power and fossil fuels towards renewable sources of
energy such as wind, hydro, solar and biomass power after
Japan's Fukushima disaster in 2011.
Germany's "big four" utilities - E.ON, RWE
, EnBW and Vattenfall - have
already set aside nearly 40 billion euros ($42 billion) to fund
the decommissioning and waste disposal but say they cannot
handle the problem on their own.
Hendricks said half of provisions could remain with the
utilities to pay for the dismantling of the nuclear power
plants.
"And yes, if the other half was put into a publicly managed
fund, so that the finances were available for finding and
establishing sites for storage, then that would be progress. I
would agree to that."
($1 = 0.9444 euros)
(Reporting By John O'Donnell and Christoph Steitz)