FRANKFURT, Sept 28 Germany's four operators of nuclear power stations, including E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE , face a bill of 18 billion euros ($24.5 billion) to decommission the country's 17 reactors, newspaper Handelsblatt reported.

However, expenses incurred storing nuclear waste produced during the facilities' lifetime are excluded from these costs, the German paper said, citing a study from consultancy Arthur D. Little.

This means total costs might top the 30 billion euros or so companies have set aside for expenses relating to the shutdown, Handelsblatt said, citing environmentalists.

Germany this year decided to shut all nuclear power facilities in the next decade, reversing a plan that had extended the lifespan of the facilities well into the 2030s.

