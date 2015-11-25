* Utilities say government must also take responsibility
* Want public trust to safeguard funds for decommissioning
* Urge Berlin to deliver on final storage site for waste
(Adds detail on what assets could go in fund)
By Caroline Copley
BERLIN, Nov 25 Germany's top utilities urged
Berlin on Wednesday to help handle the country's nuclear exit by
setting up a public trust to safeguard funds to decommission
plants and establishing a final site to store waste.
The "big four" utilities - E.ON, RWE,
EnBW and Vattenfall - have already set aside
nearly 40 billion euros to fund the decommissioning. RWE, E.ON
and Vattenfall are also claiming billions of euros in
compensation from the government for the decommissioning, which
they say is expropriation.
A public trust, which would safeguard funds for
decommissioning, is one option under discussion by the
government.
"We need a solution with a sense of proportion that enables
the nuclear exit to take place but at the same time gives the
companies the chance to develop further," said Rolf Martin
Schmitz, chief operating officer at RWE, Germany's
second-largest utility.
"From our point of view, the trust is the best model."
Schmitz said the utilities could put cash, stakes in
companies as well as company shares into the trust, but did not
give specific details on what assets RWE could include.
Sources have told Reuters that RWE and E.ON could transfer
their stake in uranium enrichment company Urenco, in which they
jointly hold a third on behalf of the German government, into
the trust should it be set up.
EnBW Chief Financial Office Thomas Kusterer also backed a
public trust saying it would be far easier to achieve synergies
and efficiencies.
The executives were speaking in front of a
government-appointed commission that is tasked with recommending
by early 2016 how to safeguard the funding of Germany's nuclear
exit - a decision taken following Japan's Fukushima disaster in
2011 and planned to be completed by 2022.
The exit has raised concerns over whether power firms can
shoulder the costs, which could reach 80 billion euros ($85
billion).
"The central premise of Germany's Energiewende ... is to do
it in an ecological, economical and socially acceptable way.
That can only work if done together," Schmitz said, referring to
the country's shift away from fossil fuels towards renewable
sources of energy.
"Together means: State, companies and citizens."
The utility companies also said the government had to
deliver on finding a final storage site for nuclear waste.
This has been one of the open questions following Germany's
nuclear shutdown and the power groups said that a joint solution
for both dismantling and storage had to be found.
Michael Sen, chief financial officer at E.ON, said a
separation of political responsibility for deciding on a final
storage site and the liability, which lies exclusively with the
companies, did not make sense and had to be addressed by the
commission.
"You will realise that today's interaction between politics
and operators won't get us any closer to a real solution," he
said.
($1 = 0.9433 euros)
(Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; Editing
by Susan Fenton)