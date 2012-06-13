FRANKFURT, June 13 Damages sought by E.ON AG
from the enforced shutdown of nuclear power stations
total 8 billion euros ($9.97 billion), a company spokesman said
on Wednesday.
He added the company assumed a case brought to the German
constitutional court would be successful.
The comments come after Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
reported earlier that German utilities including E.ON are
seeking 15 billion euros in damages over the German government's
decision to exit nuclear power.
The court plans to ask this week for the views of the
government and other stakeholders about the validity of the
claims, the paper said.
($1 = 0.8028 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Vera Eckert)