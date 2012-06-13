FRANKFURT, June 13 Damages sought by E.ON AG from the enforced shutdown of nuclear power stations total 8 billion euros ($9.97 billion), a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

He added the company assumed a case brought to the German constitutional court would be successful.

The comments come after Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported earlier that German utilities including E.ON are seeking 15 billion euros in damages over the German government's decision to exit nuclear power.

The court plans to ask this week for the views of the government and other stakeholders about the validity of the claims, the paper said.

($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Vera Eckert)