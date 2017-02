FRANKFURT Nov 18 The 1,430 megawatt (MW) Grohnde nuclear reactor operated by E.ON will be shut late on Nov 19 for maintenance work expected to take around two weeks, the Lower Saxony state environment ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Power traders had been expecting the standstill as E.ON had been signalling it in its long-term schedules.

The ministry oversees nuclear safety in the northern German state. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)