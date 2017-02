FRANKFURT, Sept 16 German utility RWE's nuclear reactor Gundremmingen C will go offline late on September 18 for routine maintenance, the plant press office said on Friday.

RWE had been flagging the impending outage on its long-term maintenance schedules where it is listed as lasting probably until Oct. 25.

The southern German unit has 1,344 megawatts capacity. (Reporting by Vera Eckert)