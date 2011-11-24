FRANKFURT Nov 24 Utility RWE's southern German Gundremmingen C nuclear reactor will be closed on Nov. 29 for possibly two weeks of checks into defective fuel elements, operating company Kernkraftwerk Gundremmingen said in a statement on Thursday.

It said that monitoring systems had identified a defect and there would have to be water and gas tests to localise the cuase.

The plant has 1,344 MW capacity which is a sizeable unit in the winter power supply balance watched by wholesale market traders. (Reporting by Vera Eckert)