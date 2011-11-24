GLOBAL MARKETS-Political jitters keep euro, French debt under pressure
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
FRANKFURT Nov 24 Utility RWE's southern German Gundremmingen C nuclear reactor will be closed on Nov. 29 for possibly two weeks of checks into defective fuel elements, operating company Kernkraftwerk Gundremmingen said in a statement on Thursday.
It said that monitoring systems had identified a defect and there would have to be water and gas tests to localise the cuase.
The plant has 1,344 MW capacity which is a sizeable unit in the winter power supply balance watched by wholesale market traders. (Reporting by Vera Eckert)
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates prices)
Feb 8 Electric car maker Tesla Inc may enter the Indian market this summer, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday.