BERLIN Aug 12 The German government has no
concrete plans to talk with industry about the costs of
decommissioning nuclear power plants, a spokesman for the
Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.
Asked whether the government planned to meet with nuclear
power plant operators to discuss any problems surrounding this
issue, the spokesman said:
"I know nothing of that, but to be honest, I also don't see
a fundamental need to talk. The fact, that the companies are
responsible for the financial side of disposing of nuclear waste
is completely undisputed."
German utility E.ON said on Wednesday it was
prepared to work with the government on shutting down the
country's nuclear energy industry, seeking to safeguard its plan
to split itself into two separate companies.
