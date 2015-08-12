BERLIN Aug 12 The German government has no concrete plans to talk with industry about the costs of decommissioning nuclear power plants, a spokesman for the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

Asked whether the government planned to meet with nuclear power plant operators to discuss any problems surrounding this issue, the spokesman said:

"I know nothing of that, but to be honest, I also don't see a fundamental need to talk. The fact, that the companies are responsible for the financial side of disposing of nuclear waste is completely undisputed."

German utility E.ON said on Wednesday it was prepared to work with the government on shutting down the country's nuclear energy industry, seeking to safeguard its plan to split itself into two separate companies. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers)