BERLIN, June 1 Chancellor Angela Merkel's
cabinet approved a draft law on Wednesday that adopted
recommendations requiring Germany's utilities to pay 23.3
billion euros ($25.98 billion) into a state fund to cover the
costs of storing nuclear waste, government sources said.
The new law will also close a loophole to ensure that if
companies split up, they will still remain liable towards the
newly established state fund, the sources said.
A 19-member commission recommended in late April that
Germany's "big four" power firms - E.ON, RWE
, EnBW and Vattenfall - pay a total
23.3 billion euros ($26 billion) to remove unwanted long-term
liability for the storage of nuclear waste.
The legacy costs stem from Germany's decision to end nuclear
power by 2022 following Japan's Fukushima disaster five years
ago.
($1 = 0.8967 euros)
