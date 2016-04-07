* Co-chair warns utilities against prevaricating
* Commission was expected to finalise deal in mid-April
* Further date for talks set for April 21 - source
(Adds new date for talks, context)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 7 Delaying a deal to
secure the funds needed to pay for closing down Germany's
nuclear power plants would be the "worst case" for the country's
utilities, the co-chairman of a commission tasked with finding
the solution said.
Germany's last nuclear plant is due to be shut down by 2022
and it is feared the 39 billion euros ($43 billion) so far set
aside in provisions by the big four utilities will not be enough
to cover the costs.
A government-appointed commission chaired by Green
ex-environment minister Juergen Trittin is trying to decide how
to apportion the costs for the decommissioning of plants and the
storage of nuclear waste.
The commission was originally scheduled to present proposals
on how to secure the funding by the end of February, but the
complexity of the task has delayed talks.
The last date to settle talks had been set for April 13. In
a sign of the potential challenges still ahead, the commission
has suggested a further meeting on April 21, a source close to
the talks told Reuters on Thursday.
"If we don't start working on a law this year I don't expect
we'll get another chance before 2018 or 2019," Trittin said at
an event in Berlin on Wednesday.
"All analysts agree that this would be the worst case with
regard to the companies."
A solution is expected to see the utilities - E.ON
, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall
- paying existing provisions made for the interim and
final storage of nuclear waste into a government-controlled
fund.
But there is still uncertainty on various issues, including
whether additional payments will need to be made to release the
utilities from further liabilities on the storage costs.
"Bargaining positions are still far apart," Trittin said.
Investors and analysts have pointed to the unresolved
conflict over provisions as the main concern with regard to the
utilities.
($1 = 0.8775 euros)
