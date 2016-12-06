FRANKFURT Dec 6 Germany's decision to
accelerate the shutdown of nuclear plants following Japan's
Fukushima disaster violated some property rights of utilities,
the country's highest court said on Tuesday.
The constitutional court in Karlsruhe said that complaints
by utilities that a 2011 decision made after Japan's Fukushima
disaster to shut down all nuclear power plants by 2022 was in
parts not compatible with the country's laws as it did not
include compensation for lost sales.
The companies also needed to be compensated for some
investments they made before the accelerated nuclear exit was
decided.
E.ON, RWE and Vattenfall have
sued the government over what they say amounted to
expropriation.
(Reporting by Chris Steitz; Writing by Vera Eckert; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)