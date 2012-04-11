* Greenpeace calls for state to run nuclear dismantling fund
* Environment minister says Greenpeace proposal can be
examined
* Major utilities reject idea
DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 11 Germany would
consider ringfencing billions of euros to be put aside by
utilities for disposing of radioactive waste, the environment
minister said, to ensure decommissioning of the country's
nuclear power plants is completed decades from now.
He was speaking on Wednesday in response to a call from
environmental group Greenpeace that wants the government to
administer some of the money earmarked for nuclear
decommissioning.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision last year,
following Japan's nuclear plant disaster, to phase out nuclear
power by 2022 has thrown big utilities on the defensive,
weakening their finances and forcing them to rethink their
business models.
Germany's top four nuclear operators - E.ON, RWE
, EnBW and Swedish's Vattenfall -
are footing the bill to dismantle the plants and dispose of
radioactive waste. They have already made provisions of more
than 30 billion euros ($39.3 billion).
Managing the disposal of waste will take decades after the
last nuclear plant is due to shut in 2022 and Greenpeace fears
that the companies may not be able to honour their obligations
in the future or could try to wriggle out of them.
Parking the companies' money in a separate state-run fund
would protect German taxpayers should one or more of the firms
become insolvent, Greenpeace said.
"This is an idea that can be examined," Environment Minister
Norbert Roettgen told Reuters on Wednesday, adding it was clear
that the operators of nuclear plants were responsible for
dismantling them.
"We need to look at whether a combined fund is a better
solution than relying on individual responsibility," he added.
Greenpeace has also called for provisions to be raised to 44
billion euros.
Germany's utilities rejected the Greenpeace proposal for a
public-administered fund, arguing that the existing system of
provisions had proved sufficient.
"The German provision system has proven successful for
decades and there is no factual reason to change it. There has
been no case when provisions were not available for
dismantling," E.ON, Germany's largest utility, said.
