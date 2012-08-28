* German consumers angry about cost of renewable switch
* Germany making progress towards 2020 green targets
* Merkel chief of staff meets ministers, industry groups on
energy switch
By Christoph Steitz and Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, Aug 28 Germany may have to slow down its
planned transformation to green energy, Environment Minister
Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday in an effort to assuage worries
that consumers will bear the brunt of the immense costs of the
switch from nuclear.
A year before an election, fears of rising energy bills in
Europe's biggest economy have become a major concern for
Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right government which has
ambitious targets for renewables to replace atomic power.
Thanks in part to a law that guarantees renewables
above-market rates, Germany has seen a rapid expansion in solar
panels and wind turbines. With about 25 percent of German power
already derived from green sources, experts say it is well on
track to hit its 2020 goal of 35 percent.
"If we let things continue, we will be getting 40 percent or
45 percent of our power from renewable energy by 2020 rather
than 35 percent," Altmaier said at a renewables conference.
While the rapid expansion was a good thing, "the faster the
expansion of green power is, the more it costs," he said.
Earlier he had said that the switch to green sources could
end up with Germany having a surplus of energy which it would
have to reduce.
Politicians are acutely aware that consumers end up footing
at least part of the huge bill for investing in renewables.
The German unit of Swedish energy group Vattenfall
said on Monday consumers may end up paying up to 30 percent more
by 2020 to fund the switch which will require investments of
about 150 billion euros ($187.75 billion).
Some members of Merkel's government want a new law which
would reduce the burden on consumers who have a fee added to
their power bills to help fund the switch to renewables.
Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, leader of the pro-business
Free Democrats (FDP) junior coalition partner, wants a major
reform of the law before the 2013 election.
Underscoring disagreements on energy policy within the
ruling coalition, Altmaier, a member of Merkel's conservatives,
agrees a rethink is needed but not immediately, arguing such a
complex subject needs time.
"It must be clear: the energy switch is irreversible. But it
must also be clear that Rome was not built in a day."
UPROAR
Merkel's chief of staff Ronald Pofalla meets Altmaier,
Roesler, industry groups and unions later on Tuesday to discuss
the progress of the complex switch to renewables from nuclear
power and its costs.
Sources in the renewables sector say they think the
government may row back on its targets for offshore wind which
has been seen as providing the bulk of Germany's green power.
Progress in the sector has been slow due to higher than
expected costs and regulatory questions which have deterred
investors.
Merkel's cabinet will on Wednesday approve a draft law
designed to help the expansion of offshore wind parks but it is
unclear whether it will have the desired effect.
Opposition parties seized on Altmaier's comments, with the
SPD saying it was "completely unacceptable to slow the expansion
of renewable energy."
The Greens said the energy switch was a shambles.
"Peter Altmaier is the first environment minister who frets
that renewable energy targets are being reached quicker than
expected. An astonishing position for an environment minister,"
said senior Greens member Juergen Trittin.
The uproar over prices in Germany, which has the
second-highest power prices in Europe, has intensified before a
decision in October on whether to raise the fee paid by
consumers.
Merkel has vowed to keep the 2012 charge to consumers at 3.6
cents a kilowatt hour stable in coming years. However, most
experts believe the fee will rise to more than 5 cents in 2013.
Such a jump would mean most households would pay an extra 70
euros on an average annual power bill of 900 euros. They already
pay 150 euros for green power.
Fuelling resentment among some voters is an exemption
granted to power-intensive industry, crucial for Germany's big
manufacturing sector, which lobbied hard for relief, saying
higher bills would put firms' competitiveness at risk.