* Utilities have built up 36 bln euros of nuclear provisions
* Industry crisis puts value of underlying assets at risk
* Taxpayers may end up footing part of the bill
By Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, Jan 19 Germany's biggest utilities
have set aside tens of billions of euros to fund the country's
exit from nuclear power from 2022, when the last reactor leaves
the grid and the clear-up begins.
But as an energy crisis puts at risk the value of the assets
underpinning those provisions, concerns are growing that
taxpayers may end up footing part of the bill, undermining an
ambitious shift to renewable power on which Chancellor Angela
Merkel has staked a hefty chunk of political capital.
The broad expansion of solar and wind energy has already hit
private citizens' pockets, as well as forcing the utilities to
adopt riskier business models that, analysts say, could put some
of them out of business.
"There are worries that the traditional utility business
will no longer deliver enough profits to fund the provisions," a
senior accounting source said. "That concern is valid."
Germany's "big four" - E.ON, RWE, EnBW
and Vattenfall - have piled up 36 billion
euros ($42 billion) to switch off their nuclear plants by a 2022
deadline, set following the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011,
and to pay for waste storage.
Those are the highest nuclear provisions in the world,
reflecting Germany's determination to establish a template for
other nuclear nations on coping with the afterlife of reactors
over several decades.
But the firms are under pressure from low wholesale power
prices, weak demand in the euro zone and soaring supplies of
subsidised renewable energy, which is gradually pushing gas- and
coal-fired power stations out of the market.
Analysts therefore see little upside for Germany's biggest
utility stocks, which have lost 125 billion euros in market
value over seven years.
That adds to impressions that the industry faces an
uncertain future and, in the most drastic response to the crisis
so far, top player E.ON span off part of its business late last
year.
The firms offer regular assurances that they can meet their
nuclear responsibilities - "our provisions are checked annually
in great detail by independent outside evaluators," E.ON's
finance chief said in November - but that does not necessarily
mean the cash will keep flowing through the coming decades.
WELL-KEPT SECRET
At 14.6 billion euros, E.ON holds most of the industry's
nuclear provisions, with RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall retaining
progressively smaller shares.
The 36 billion euros held between them makes up a large
proportion of global clear-up costs, which cover time-intensive
activities such as cleaning up and storing radioactive materials
as well as plant demolition.
Late last year, the International Energy Agency estimated at
more than $100 billion the bill for decommissioning almost 200
reactors due to be retired by 2040, out of 434 in operation
around the world.
Many experts view that figure as way too low.
They consider the sums set aside in Germany to be
sufficient, but whether the assets standing behind those
provisions can be turned into money is far less clear.
Utilities have not spelled out how the provisions are backed
up, saying only that some are held in cash and the rest in
undisclosed assets and instruments.
Sector analysts reckon that while part is invested in asset
classes such as equity or pension funds, much is backed by power
networks and plants whose value has plummeted.
Over the past year, E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall have
announced nearly 12 billion euros of writedowns and impairment
charges, mostly due to tumbling power prices.
"It is becoming clear that the investments in power plants
... can't simply be converted into cash," said Felix Matthes of
green think tank Oeko-Institut, which regularly advises the
government.
He said E.ON and EnBW held most of their provisions in safer
investments, but Vattenfall and RWE were more exposed, pointing
to lignite assets that were declining in value.
Some politicians fear the utilities may eventually leave the
state to shoulder the problem, and that the largest - like the
banks judged "too big to fail" - could have to be nationalised.
E.ON's split carried the risk "that the financial burden of
unwinding the nuclear plants will fall to the state," the
environment minister of Lower Saxony state said last month.
Oliver Krischer, parliamentary energy spokesman for the
Green Party, noted that Germany's nuclear history was "full of
examples of profits being privatised and costs rolled over to
the public."
The federal Economy Ministry has commissioned a study on how
to safeguard the decommissioning funds, and results are expected
this month.
"It is the job of the government to prevent this (erosion of
asset value) from happening," Krischer told Reuters.
($1 = 0.8594 euros)
