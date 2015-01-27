Jan 27 Germany's big four utilities are seeking
at least 18.4 billion euros ($21 billion) in various lawsuits
related to the country's nuclear policy, including its programme
to pull out of the technology completely by 2022.
NUCLEAR EXIT:
- Vattenfall, E.ON and RWE
have filed complaints with Germany's highest court against the
government's decision to close all nuclear plants in the country
by 2022, faster than under an initial withdrawal programme and
triggered by Japan's Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011.
- E.ON is suing for 8 billion euros. RWE has not commented
on the possible size of claims but experts reckon it will be
several billions of euros.
- Vattenfall, whose group headquarters are in Sweden, has
also filed a lawsuit with the Washington-based International
Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), where it
is seeking 4.7 billion euros in damages.
THREE-MONTH NUCLEAR SHUTDOWN IN SUMMER 2011:
- E.ON filed a lawsuit last year seeking 380 million euros
in damages over the government's moratorium on nuclear
production after the Fukushima disaster that led to the
permanent closure of Germany's eight oldest reactors. These
included E.ON's Unterweser and Isar 1.
- RWE is seeking 235 million euros from the federal
government and Hesse for the enforced shutdown of its Biblis A
and B plants.
- EnBW in December filed a claim for damages
against Baden Wuerttemberg, seeking a low three-digit million
euro sum for the closures of Neckarwestheim 1 and Philippsburg
1.
- Vattenfall's two German reactors, Brunsbuettel and
Kruemmel, were inactive in 2011, so did not become subject to
the moratorium.
STORAGE OF RE-PROCESSED NUCLEAR WASTE:
- E.ON and Vattenfall have filed lawsuits against three
German states (Bavaria, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein) and
the federal government, rejecting a 2014 law that banned
transporting re-processed nuclear waste to a central storage
site at Gorleben and stipulating it be stored at sites near
nuclear reactors instead. The utilities say the transport ban is
politically motivated and on-site storage incurs additional
costs they should not have to bear.
- RWE has filed similar lawsuits concerning the sites of its
Biblis, Lingen and Gundremmingen reactors in Hesse, Lower Saxony
and Bavaria.
- As EnBW is majority state-owned, it will not sue the
government over this issue.
NUCLEAR FUEL TAX:
- A Hamburg court has reached a preliminary decision that
could lead to German utilities being refunded more than 3
billion euros in nuclear fuel taxes levied by the government and
fed into the general budget.
The Hamburg Financial Court said last year it had granted a
request by E.ON and RWE and ordered the central customs offices
to pay back sums those two had paid.
The decision is not legally binding. In November, the
complaint against the tax was referred to the European Court of
Justice, the EU's highest court.
- EnBW has also filed a lawsuit against the fuel tax with a
court in Freiburg.
The fuel element tax, introduced in 2011 and due to expire
2016, requires firms to pay 145 euros per gram of nuclear fuel
each time they exchange a fuel rod, usually about twice a year.
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Chris Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff;
Editing by Mark Potter)