eur
By Christoph Steitz and Caroline Copley
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Nov 1 When Chancellor Angela
Merkel called up the boss of Germany's biggest power producer
RWE two days after the first explosion at Japan's
Fukushima nuclear plant, there was no mention of a u-turn in her
energy policy.
Twenty-four hours later, Juergen Grossmann learnt through
the media that Merkel was planning to shut down the country's
oldest nuclear plants and bid farewell to a technology she had
vowed was critical just six months earlier.
"There was great hysteria," Grossmann, RWE's CEO until 2012,
said during a hearing at the state of Hesse parliament this
year.
"The government thought at the time that Germany was close
to a nuclear disaster," said Grossmann, 63, known to his critics
as "nuclear Rambo", according to transcripts of the hearing seen
by Reuters.
The decision, one of the biggest policy turnarounds in
Germany's history, lays bare a lack of coordination untypical
for Merkel, a physicist by training and known for her
disciplined step-by-step approach.
Half a decade on, it shows.
As the Fukushima disaster approaches its fifth anniversary,
Germany's utilities are in crisis and struggling to shoulder the
shutdown bill. There are fears the government may have to bail
them out.
Germany is already facing billions of euros in costs related
to the influx of thousands of refugees, an emissions scandal at
Volkswagen and multiple bailouts for its banks.
The main problem is the lack of planning in how to tackle
the up to 80 billion euros ($88 billion) cost of decommissioning
Germany's atomic reactors.
"This should have been tackled much earlier," said Claudia
Kemfert at Berlin-based DIW economic institute. "Together with
the decision to phase out nuclear power they should have found a
way or come up with some legislation to deal with the cost. The
cost is not a new thing."
On top of those costs, there is the more than 20 billion
euros annually to expand solar and wind power to help fill the
energy gap.
'GIANT ICEBERGS'
It has left a utility industry struggling to find a new
business model.
"It was definitely not thought through," said Tilman Mayer,
a political science professor at the University of Bonn, adding
not even Japan had decided to fully abandon nuclear plants.
"It was an isolated decision by the government, or more
specifically by the Chancellor, which hasn't been imitated
anywhere else in Europe."
Since Fukushima, shares in Germany's top three energy groups
- E.ON, RWE and EnBW - have lost an average
56 percent, or 50 billion euros in combined market value, while
racking up 65 billion euros in net debt, about twice their
current combined market value.
They have filed lawsuits against the government, claiming
more than 24 billion euros related to Merkel's nuclear policy,
which they claim is unfair and has rid them of one of their main
profit centres overnight.
Before the Fukushima crisis, German nuclear capacity was
around 21,500 megawatts (MW). It is now 11,357 MW and will cease
in 2022, when the last of the reactors will be shut down.
Germany's nuclear capacity now only accounts for about 6
percent of the country's total capacity. But it provides crucial
round the clock supply, which is difficult to plug with
intermittent solar and wind power.
Government officials counter that all four big utilities
have brought the pain on themselves by failing to adjust their
business models quickly enough to respond.
"For a long time, the companies didn't take the phase-out
seriously and said, 'there will be another government and then
this racket will be over'," said Michael Mueller, co-head of the
parliamentary committee on storing highly-radioactive nuclear
waste.
"Basically they are enormous ships that are travelling
through the Arctic Ocean knowing that there are giant icebergs
there, but they keep on going."
FINANCIAL PROP
The conflict highlights the relationship between Berlin and
the utilities, which are required by law to provide electricity
and whose business relies heavily on government regulation.
"The utility sector is a sector that doesn't work in private
hands," said a former senior manager at one of Germany's biggest
utilities, adding it would make sense to nationalise them in
light of the current nuclear shutdown.
E.ON's predecessor companies were once state-owned, RWE is
still partly held by local communities and EnBW is almost fully
owned by the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg and its
communities.
There is no hint of privatisation, but a senior member of
Merkel's government conceded last month that the German
government may need to prop up RWE, Germany's second-biggest
utility, by offering financial support.
"It's not a sign of political foresight if we take away
RWE's business model and then let the whole group collapse,"
Armin Laschet, deputy chairman of the Christian Democratic Union
(CDU), told the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.
It would be difficult for Berlin to escape all
responsibility, having encouraged and promoted the use of
nuclear power during the oil crisis of the 1970s to diversify
its energy supply.
"From the start, the German state and energy companies have
shared the responsibility for nuclear energy," Johannes Teyssen,
CEO of Germany's largest utility E.ON, said last month. "It was
the state that wanted Germany to make peaceful use of nuclear
energy."
As a result, the German Economy Ministry has formed a
19-member commission that is tasked with making recommendations
on how to safeguard funding for the shutdown by the end of
January, for example in a public trust fund, a move that
industry sources say is the first step towards public aid.
For former RWE CEO Grossmann, this would not come as a
surprise. "If you push through with political interests you also
have to bear the consequences," he said.
($1 = 0.9129 euros)
