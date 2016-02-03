Feb 3 Germany's big four utilities are seeking more than 24 billion euros ($26 billion) in various lawsuits related to the country's nuclear policy, including its planned exit from of the technology completely by 2022.

THREE-MONTH NUCLEAR SHUTDOWN IN SUMMER 2011:

- EnBW in 2014 filed a claim for damages against Baden Wuerttemberg, seeking 261 million euros in damages for the closures of Neckarwestheim 1 and Philippsburg 1. A court said the claim has little chance of success.

- E.ON in 2014 also filed a lawsuit seeking 380 million euros in damages over the moratorium on nuclear production after the Fukushima disaster that led to the permanent closure of Germany's eight oldest reactors. These included E.ON's Unterweser and Isar 1.

- RWE is seeking 235 million euros from the federal government and Hesse for the enforced shutdown of its Biblis A and B plants. A court has signalled the company might get back much less than that.

- Vattenfall's two German reactors, Brunsbuettel and Kruemmel, were inactive in 2011, so did not become subject to the moratorium.

NUCLEAR EXIT:

- Vattenfall, E.ON, and RWE have filed complaints with Germany's highest court against the government's decision to close all nuclear plants in the country by 2022, faster than under an initial withdrawal programme and triggered by Japan's Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011.

- E.ON is suing for 8 billion euros. RWE has not commented on the possible size of claims but analysts at Deutsche Bank estimate it could be about 6 billion euros.

- Vattenfall, whose group headquarters are in Sweden, has also filed a lawsuit with the Washington-based International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), where it is seeking 4.7 billion euros in damages.

- The German Constitutional Court has scheduled a hearing on the lawsuits for March 15-16.

NUCLEAR FUEL TAX:

- In June 2015, the European Court of Justice ruled that Germany's tax on the use of nuclear energy did not breach European Union laws, dealing a blow to utilities' hopes for a multi-billion euro refund.

- The German Constitutional Court, the country's highest, is expected to present a separate final ruling this year on the matter, which could theoretically still scrap the tax.

The fuel element tax, introduced in 2011 and due to expire 2016, requires firms to pay 145 euros per gram of nuclear fuel each time they exchange a fuel rod, usually about twice a year. Germany's utilities have so far paid at least 4.6 billion euros in the tax.

STORAGE OF RE-PROCESSED NUCLEAR WASTE:

- E.ON and Vattenfall have filed lawsuits against three German states (Bavaria, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein) and the federal government, rejecting a 2014 law that banned transporting re-processed nuclear waste to a central storage site at Gorleben and stipulating it be stored at sites near nuclear reactors instead. The utilities say the transport ban is politically motivated and on-site storage incurs additional costs they should not have to bear.

- RWE has filed similar lawsuits concerning the sites of its Biblis, Lingen and Gundremmingen reactors in Hesse, Lower Saxony and Bavaria.

- As EnBW is majority state-owned, it will not sue the government over this issue. ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, Chris Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff, editing by David Evans)