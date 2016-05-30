* E.ON, RWE to split up companies
* Govt wants to ensure utilities liable for nuclear shutdown
costs
* Subsidiaries to have liability for parent companies
BERLIN, May 30 Germany plans to ensure that
utility companies remain liable for the costs of shutting down
the country's nuclear power plants even if they split up,
government sources said on Monday.
The move, which will be announced on Wednesday, is designed
to close a loophole ahead of the annual general meeting of E.ON
on June 8, when shareholders will vote on plans to
spin off the utility's power plant and energy trading unit.
Germany's No.2 utility RWE also plans to hive off
its renewables, grids and retail units into a separate entity
and sell a 10 percent stake in an initial public offering.
The German cabinet approved a draft law last year that
ensures power firms will remain liable for the shutdown and
decommissioning costs for as long as it takes, even if they spin
off subsidiaries that own the nuclear entities.
However, there is some legal uncertainty as to whether this
will still apply if the nuclear assets remain with the parent
company, as E.ON and RWE now plan to make the case.
As a result, the statement on Wednesday is designed to
ensure that the taxpayer will not have to fork out for the costs
if the parent company goes bankrupt by ensuring that any
improved law will still have a retroactive effect.
