FRANKFURT Oct 10 Southern German nuclear reactor Neckarwestheim 2 was closed for maintenance over the Oct. 8/9 weekend, operator EnBW said in a statement on Monday.

Power traders had expected the 1,400 MW plant to shut around this time and expect the closure to last until the end of the month.

EnBW only ever reports on outages or restarts once the moves have taken place. (Reporting by Vera Eckert)