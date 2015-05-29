FRANKFURT May 29 The multi-billion euro
decommissioning of Germany's nuclear power plants could be
facilitated by adopting a similar model to the phase-out of its
coal mines, the head of the foundation set up to run the coal
mining closures will say in a speech on Friday.
Werner Mueller will argue the power utilities who own the
nuclear plants should pool the funds set up to finance their
run-down and drop their more than 20 separate legal battles over
damages they say they have suffered as a result of the
government's nuclear policies.
Mueller is head of the RAG foundation dealing with
liabilities of the former Ruhrkohle AG. RAG holds a majority in
chemicals maker Evonik, into which Ruhrkohle's
activities were transferred and whose profits help cover its
coal mining liabilities.
The executive's comments are potentially significant because
relations between Berlin and Germany's big utilities are fraught
and with his track record of resolving the coal industry
problems he could be a mediator that the two sides listen to.
Utilities RWE, E.ON, EnBW and
Vattenfall are scheduled to switch off their nuclear
plants by an accelerated 2022 deadline, set after the 2011
Fukushima disaster in Japan.
They have built up a total of 38.5 billion euros ($42
billion) for the purpose of pulling down reactors and disposing
of nuclear waste. But a structural crisis in Germany's energy
sector, stemming from government policies in favour of
renewables, is putting increasing doubts on whether the
companies will be able to stump up the funds.
"Nuclear reactor operators today are no longer able to
indefinitely match rising (financial) requirements for the
nuclear decommissioning," said Mueller in a speech to be
delivered at a university where he is due to receive an honorary
PhD, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.
"It is recognisable how critical the situation has become if
you are aware that RWE's market value is not much above its
nuclear provisions," he added.
Nuclear operator RWE's stock market capitalisation
is currently around 13 billion euros. Its nuclear funds to date
total around 10 billion.
Utilities say their provisions are monitored and guaranteed
by auditing processes, but the assets they have to back them are
devaluing fast in the crisis.
A report commissioned by the government argued ringfencing
the money would make it easier for the state to access it,
should power generators run into financial difficulties. But
Mueller said if energy firms went into insolvency, then nuclear
liabilities might fall to the state anyway.
