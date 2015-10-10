* Stress test scenarios shows cost range of 25-77 bln euros
* Nuclear companies have set aside 38.3 bln
* Worst case scenario shows firms short by almost 40 bln
euros
* Last of Germany's reactors due to shut down in 2022
By Caroline Copley
BERLIN, Oct 10 Operators of German nuclear power
plants have set aside enough funds to pay for decommissioning
the country's reactors, the Economy Ministry said on Saturday,
even though stress tests showed the potential cost could far
exceed their provisions.
E.ON, RWE, EnBW and
Vattenfall are due to switch off their nuclear plants
by a 2022 deadline set by Chancellor Angela Merkel's government
after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011.
The ministry appointed auditing firm Warth & Klein Grant
Thornton to subject the balance sheets of the four nuclear
operators to a stress test to ensure that the 38.3 billion euros
($44 billion) they have set aside in provisions to cover
decommissioning of reactors and disposal of waste was adequate.
The auditing firm assessed the potential bill according to
various interest rate and cost increase scenarios and came up
with a range of 25 to 77 billion euros.
While the worst case scenario shows the energy companies
were still short by almost 40 billion euros, the Economy
Ministry said their combined assets were worth around 83 billion
euros. This meant they would be in a position to meet the costs.
"The stress test shows: the companies concerned have fully
covered the costs with their provisions," Economy Minister
Sigmar Gabriel said in a statement.
The government now plans to set up a committee to assess the
results of the stress tests. Gabriel said the report showed that
there was no new need for action.
Faced with low energy prices, rising competition from
renewables and uncertainty ahead of the nuclear exit, German
utilities have shed more than 20 billion euros in market value
this year.
The government wants to make sure enough money is set aside
to ensure that the taxpayer does not end up footing the bill if
one of the companies runs into financial difficulties.
E.ON has said it may be forced to cut more staff if
uncertainty over the nuclear liability causes downgrades by
rating agencies.
Separately, the big four utilities are seeking more than 24
billion euros in various lawsuits related to Germany's nuclear
policy. These may become part of barter material in a debate
over who pays what for waste storage and what other decisions
are taken.[IDn:L6N0VD1VD]
($1 = 0.8794 euros)
(Additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Adrian Croft)