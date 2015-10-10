* Stress tests shows firms' provisions within bandwidth
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 10 Operators of German
nuclear power plants have set aside enough funds to pay for
decommissioning the country's reactors, the Economy Ministry
said on Saturday, even though stress tests showed the potential
cost could far exceed their provisions.
Germany's four nuclear companies whose shares have tumbled
on uncertainty around the size of provisions made for their
reactors' afterlife, said the report showed they were fully able
to shoulder the cost of the nuclear exit.
E.ON, RWE, EnBW and
Vattenfall are due to switch off their nuclear plants
by a 2022 deadline set by Chancellor Angela Merkel's government
after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011.
The ministry appointed auditing firm Warth & Klein Grant
Thornton to subject their balance sheets to a stress test to
ensure that the 38.3 billion euros ($44 billion) they have set
aside in provisions to cover the decommissioning of reactors and
the disposal of waste was adequate.
The auditing firm assessed the potential bill according to
six scenarios assuming future interest rates and cost growth and
came up with a range of 25 to 77 billion euros.
While the worst case scenario shows the energy companies
were still short by almost 40 billion euros, the Economy
Ministry said their combined assets were worth around 83 billion
euros. This meant they would be in a position to meet the costs.
"The stress test shows: the companies concerned have fully
covered the costs with their provisions," Economy Minister
Sigmar Gabriel said in a statement.
The government now plans to set up a committee to assess the
results of the stress tests and to deal with the question of how
to dispose of nuclear waste in a final repository.
Berlin wanted to make sure enough money is set aside to
ensure that the taxpayer does not end up footing the bill if one
of the companies runs into financial difficulties.
Faced with low energy prices, rising competition from
renewables and uncertainty ahead of the nuclear exit, German
utilities have lost more than 20 billion euros of their market
value this year.
The operators said on Saturday their accounting methods had
been confirmed as correct and that provisions were high by
international comparisons.
"In view of this unequivocal finding, speculation about a
possible need for higher provisions has no basis in fact," they
said in a joint statement.
The current practice of working on the basis of earning 1
percent interest on the funds set aside, is a conservative and
cautious enough assumption, they added.
This was in response to some scenarios presented by Warth &
Klein Grant Thornton that factored in very low interest rates
combined with high costs, resulting in long-term negative
interest rates.
Accountancy firm PwC which checks RWE's and E.ON's balance
sheets said the worst case scenarios described in this
assessment were not part of the practices it employed to comply
with financial reporting duties.
