BERLIN, Sept 14 German energy companies are
short of as much as 30 billion euros ($34 billion) of the money
they need to set aside to build a safe disposal site for nuclear
waste as part of the country's exit from nuclear power, Spiegel
Online reported on Monday.
E.ON, RWE, EnBW and
Vattenfall are due to switch off their nuclear plants
by a 2022 deadline set by Chancellor Angela Merkel's government
after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011.
Spiegel Online reported that the provisional findings of an
auditing company appointed by the Economy Ministry were that the
energy companies were as much as 30 billion euros adrift of the
money they need to set aside.
Spiegel did not cite a specific source.
According to the auditors, the 39 billion euros already set
aside by the energy companies for the dismantling nuclear plants
are sufficient, Spiegel reported. But they are short of funds
for the final disposal of nuclear waste.
The auditors have been subjecting the balance sheets of
Germany's four nuclear power plant operators to a stress test to
ensure their provisions are adequate.
Responding to the Spiegel report, an RWE spokesman said: "It
is our understanding that there is not a final report from the
expert survey. We expect that our provisions are right and
appropriate. We also expect that the stress test will confirm
this."
The Economy Ministry and E.ON could not immediately be
reached for comment.
($1 = 0.8837 euros)
