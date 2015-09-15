* Econ Minister says report no guide for political action
* Utilities say funds are sufficient
* Media report cited lawyers' findings of underfunding
* Shares in utilities pare earlier sharp losses
By Vera Eckert and Gernot Heller
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 15 German economy
minister Sigmar Gabriel refuted media reports of a provisioning
shortfall of up to 30 billion euros ($34 billion) in nuclear
exit costs, speaking of "irresponsible speculation," that sent
shares in the nuclear plant operators tumbling.
Spiegel Online reported a potential shortfall in
provisioning for nuclear waste storage late on Monday, citing
the findings of a law firm appointed by the economy ministry.
The last of Germany's atomic plants - operated by E.ON
, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall
are due to be shut down in 2022.
The 39 billion euros the operators have set aside for
decommissioning would cover dismantling facilities but not the
storage of nuclear waste, the Spiegel report said.
But Gabriel said the stress tests of the operators'
provisions were not yet completed.
"The current numbers game is no basis for our concrete
political action," he said. "There is irresponsible speculation
about the stress test for nuclear energy."
The ministry denied the numbers cited in the report, whose
publication is not expected until later in the autumn, but could
not stop a sell-off in utility shares.
Shares in E.ON and RWE plunged to more than 20-year lows,
although they later pared losses, with E.ON down 5.5 perent and
RWE down 3.8 percent by 1320 GMT.
German utilities have shed a combined 20 billion euros in
market value this year as they grapple with low energy prices,
rising competition from renewables and regulatory uncertainty
ahead of the nuclear exit.
Analysts at Bernstein wrote in a note that the law firm's
findings cited in the report appeared to be based on an extreme
scenario.
"We have serious doubts on the validity of this assertion,"
they said, regarding the shortfall.
An E.ON spokesman said Spiegel's conclusion appeared to
assume negative interest on the sums held, which "therefore does
not arrive at a realistic sum for the provisions". E.ON is
working on the basis of earning 1 percent interest on the funds.
RWE said it had made "right and appropriate" provisions,
while EnBW said its provisions were kept topped up. Vattenfall
declined comment.
Law firm Warth & Klein Grant Thornton, which has been
commissioned by the ministry to assess the provisions, declined
to comment.
($1 = 0.8840 euros)
