BERLIN, April 26 A meeting between a commission
overseeing Germany's nuclear exit and four major utilities ended
without a deal on Tuesday due to a dispute about how much money
the firms should put into a fund to cover the costs of waste
storage, sources close to the talks said.
The four major utilities want to transfer a maximum of 21
billion euros ($23.76 billion) to a state-fund while the
government could ask the utilities to transfer as much as 24
billion euros.
The sources told Reuters there was no majority among members
of the commission to approve a cap of 21 billion euros.
The commission is expected to publish on Wednesday its
findings on how to allot the costs of Germany's nuclear
phase-out.
(1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by
Balazs Koranyi)