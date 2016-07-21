FRANKFURT, July 21 German financial technology
firm Number26, an online bank operating in eight European
countries, on Thursday received its full German banking licence,
following earlier approval by the European Central Bank.
The Berlin-based start-up, which launched its app in early
2015, allows its roughly 200,000 customers to open a bank
account and transfer money through their mobile phones, but so
far had only been able to provide the user interface.
To facilitate its banking business, Number26, which now
calls itself N26, relied on German banking software company
Wirecard, restricting it from expanding into other
areas.
N26 said it would offer users savings, investment, credit
and insurance products directly via an app, adding that it would
seek collaboration with other fintechs rather than developing
the new products in-house.
To date, only a few European fintechs have a full banking
licence, allowing them to operate across the continent. The most
prominent are UK-based Tandem and Atom Bank, both digital banks
hoping to attract customers to take their business online.
Number26 has raised $53 million from a broad array of
investors, including Peter Thiel, the Silicon Valley investor
who co-founded PayPal and invested in Facebook
in 2004, and Li Ka-Shing, one of Asia's richest men.
(Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik and Tina Bellon; Editing by
Keith Weir)