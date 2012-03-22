By Markus Wacket
BERLIN, March 22 Germany's government is
planning talks with development bank KfW to help bear
some of the costs of expanding offshore wind parks as it tries
to speed up the programme and meet renewable energy targets.
"We have agreed that we want to discuss this question (of
KfW involvement) together in the committee of the KfW," Economy
Minister Philipp Roesler, head of the Free Democrats, junior
partners in Germany's centre-right coalition, said on Thursday.
"Everything that helps should be done," he added.
The government plans to install about 7,600 MW in offshore
capacity by 2020 and 25,000 MW by 2030. Offshore wind parks were
originally seen as a key driver in German efforts to meet
ambitious renewable energy targets, but the parks have hit
problems partly due to regulatory uncertainty.
Berlin is trying to speed up the programme to avoid missing
its goals. In particular, the involvement of KfW could help grid
operator Tennet, which is responsible for the
connection to the North Sea Wind parks but cannot currently
afford the investment.
Legal liability risks are a problem as grid operators must
compensate wind park operators if power lines break down. This
is discouraging them from building connections to offshore
parks. Investors in the parks therefore have no guarantee they
will be able to sell their power.
Environment Minister Norbert Roettgen, from Chancellor
Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), said both ministries
wanted to look at a possible role for the KfW. The two ministers
have clashed on other areas such as solar incentives.
A working group of both ministries, grid and wind park
operators and firms such as Siemens, had suggested
KfW takes on investments, either completely through suitable
stakes. Later, the holdings could be sold to private investors.
The government aims to present a draft law by the summer to
clear up the question of liability.
OFFSHORE PLANS
Several companies, including top German utilities E.ON
and RWE, have warned that delays in the
connection of wind parks to the grid could lead to the collapse
of the offshore plans.
E.ON said in February that the grid operated by Tennet would
connect to the utility's offshore Amrumbank wind park 15 months
later than initially planned.
Wind power accounts for 7.6 percent of renewables in
Germany's energy mix, the biggest share. However, only a
fraction of it is offshore.
Offshore wind farms are widely seen as more efficient than
onshore farms and face less opposition from residents who say
they deface the landscape.
Wind energy agency WAB welcomed the government's plans.
"If the expansion of the grid is delayed further, the
political goals for offshore wind will be missed. That would be
a catastrophe for the German offshore wind industry," said WAB
head Ronny Meyer in a statement.
Germany wants renewable power overall to account for at
least 35 percent of the country's total energy mix, up from 20
percent now.
Germany's Environment Ministry has said that to hit the
country's 2040 target, up to 1,500 MW must be installed per year
-- equivalent to one turbine per day during Germany's fair
weather season.
