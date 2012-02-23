FRANKFURT Feb 23 Germany's oil production in 2011 rose by 7 percent year-on-year to 2.6 million tonnes, the industry association W.E.G. showed in data released on Thursday, citing access to new fields, longer usage of existing ones, and technology advancements.

Domestic gas production dropped by 6 percent year-on-year to 12 billion cubic metres (cbm), it said, adding the decline of recent years had slowed due to successful drilling investments.

The amount was equivalent to 14 percent of Germany's gas consumption.

The Hanover-based Wirtschaftsverband Erdoel- und Erdgasgewinnung said in a press release that investments inside Germany by member firms had totalled 330 million euros ($436.95 million) and one billion euros abroad.

The sector had turnover of 4.4 billion euros last year and paid 950 million in exploration taxes and fees to public coffers.

Key oil and gas producing companies are Wintershall Holding and RWE unit DEA.

Gas storage facilities in the industry amounted to 20.3 bcm, offering space for 23 percent of annual consumption and making Germany the number 1 storage nation in Europe, where there are expansion plans for 12 bcm of additional capacity, it said.

Here is a table with key figures for the inudstry:

2011 2010 Gas production

- indigenous 11.9 bcm 12.7 bcm

- abroad 14.9 bcm 15.0 bcm

Oil production

- indigenous 2.7 mln t 2.5 mln t

- abroad 4.6 mln t 8.1 mln t

Domestic reserves

- Gas 125.0 bcm 136.7 bcm

- Oil 35.3 mln t 35.9 mln t ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert)