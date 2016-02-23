FRANKFURT, Feb 23 Germany produced 2.4 million tonnes of oil in 2015, the same volume as a year earlier, while natural gas output fell by 6.5 percent to 8.6 billion cubic metres (bcm), data from industry association W.E.G. showed on Tuesday. Leading oil and gas companies which actively produce inside Germany include BEB Erdgas und Erdoel, Mobil Erdgas-Erdoel , and GDF Suez E&P Deutschland. BASF's Wintershall and Dea, formerly part of RWE, produce relatively smaller volumes at home and larger parts abroad. W.E.G. member firms had a turnover of 2.6 billion euros ($2.9 billion) inside Germany, but also invested 2.3 billion euros abroad last year. W.E.G. urged policymakers to pass laws regulating the use of drilling technologies to get to untapped shale gas reserves, in order to keep up production in the light of dwindling reserves. Years of debate over fracking technology have led to a slowdown of licencing new gas drillings in Germany. Below are rounded-off annual figures for the industry: Gas production 2015 2014 Gas production 25.5 bcm 25.2 bcm of which indigenous 8.6 bcm 9.2 bcm abroad 16.9 bcm 16.0 bcm Oil production 8.4 mln T 7.4 mln T - indigenous 2.4 mln T 2.4 mln T - abroad 6.0 mln T 5.0mln T Exploration taxes paid 367.2 mln  600.0 mln  Domestic reserves - gas 68.0 bcm 82.9 bcm - oil 33.8 bcm 31.0 bcm ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)