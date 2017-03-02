FRANKFURT, March 2 Germany produced 2.4 million tonnes of oil in 2016, unchanged on the previous year, while natural gas output fell by 8.1 percent to 7.9 billion cubic metres (bcm), industry association BVEG data showed on Thursday. German producers include BEB Erdgas und Erdoel, Mobil Erdgas-Erdoel, DEA, formerly part of RWE and Engie E&P Deutschland. BASF's Wintershall produces modest gas volumes at home but more abroad, and leads in domestic crude oil. BVEG member firms had a turnover of 1.8 billion euros in Germany, down from 2.5 billion a year earlier, reflecting dwindling reserves. German gas producers have been trying to keep up production but have been involved in years of debate over the use of fracking technology to access untapped shale gas reserves. Last summer, the government passed a law imposing limits on fracking. BVEG members now have to contend with a slowdown in the licencing of new projects. Germany sourced 8 percent of its gas demand from domestic sources last year, down from 10 percent in 2015, while importing the rest. It can store 24.2 bcm of gas underground. Below are rounded-off annual figures for the industry: Gas production 2016 2015 Gas production 27.5 bcm 25.5 bcm of which indigenous 7.9 bcm 8.6 bcm abroad 19.6 bcm 16.9 bcm Oil production 10.5 mln T 8.4 mln T - indigenous 2.4 mln T 2.4 mln T - abroad 8.1 mln T 6.0 mln T Exploration taxes paid 220 mln € 364 mln € Domestic reserves - gas 68.0 bcm 68.0 bcm - oil 33.8 bcm 33.8 bcm Estimated gas reserves* 65.7 bcm 68.1 bcm Estimated oil reserves* 31.7 mln T 33.8 mln T Employees 8,655 9,804 * secure and probable reserves numbers combined (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)