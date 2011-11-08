FRANKFURT, Nov 8 Germany's crude oil import bill rose by 31 percent for January-September 2011 to 39.3 billion euros ($54.4 billion) compared with the first nine months of 2010, because of higher prices while import volumes declined, official data showed on Tuesday.

Germany's average border oil price in the period, at 588.13 euros a tonne, was 34.8 percent above the price recorded in January-Sept 2010, state office BAFA said. The crude import bill had been 30 billion euros in the first nine months of 2010.

The oil import volume in January-Sept eased by 3.0 percent to 66.9 million tonnes year-on-year.

Some 38.7 percent of the country's oil in the nine months came from Russia, 21.8 percent from the British and Norwegian North Sea and 18.6 percent from OPEC members, among others.

The ranking of Libya, where fighting broke out between rebels and forces loyal to former leader Muammar Gaddafi in February, moved to eigth in Sept from seventh in Aug and sixth in June following its long, traditional spell as number five.

Bafa data showed Libyan oil sent to Germany fell steeply since February to zero in July, August and September. In January, a regular month before the fighting, Libya sent 748,000 tonnes to Germany.

International firms including Germany's Wintershall ( BASFn.DE ) have started resuming production following months of war, Gaddafi's troops' defeat, and the installation of an interim government.

BAFA gave the following details, among others, for the top 10 crude oil import sources, out of 39 listed (in '000 tonnes)

Jan-Sep '11 Jan-Sep 10 Sep '11 alone Russia 25,859 25,327 3,126 Britain 9,460 9,801 1,276 Kazakhstan 5,424 6,100 624 Norway 5,113 6,429 562 Nigeria 4,015 2,630 319 Azerbaijan 2,366 2,606 153 Algeria 2,220 843 184 Libya 2,183 5,240 0 Syria 1,488 2,061 168 Angola 1,204 248 254 ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)