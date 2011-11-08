FRANKFURT, Nov 8 Germany's crude oil import bill
rose by 31 percent for January-September 2011 to 39.3 billion
euros ($54.4 billion) compared with the first nine months of
2010, because of higher prices while import volumes declined,
official data showed on Tuesday.
Germany's average border oil price in the period, at 588.13
euros a tonne, was 34.8 percent above the price recorded in
January-Sept 2010, state office BAFA said. The crude import bill
had been 30 billion euros in the first nine months of 2010.
The oil import volume in January-Sept eased by 3.0 percent
to 66.9 million tonnes year-on-year.
Some 38.7 percent of the country's oil in the nine months
came from Russia, 21.8 percent from the British and Norwegian
North Sea and 18.6 percent from OPEC members, among others.
The ranking of Libya, where fighting broke out between
rebels and forces loyal to former leader Muammar Gaddafi in
February, moved to eigth in Sept from seventh in Aug and sixth
in June following its long, traditional spell as number five.
Bafa data showed Libyan oil sent to Germany fell steeply
since February to zero in July, August and September. In
January, a regular month before the fighting, Libya sent 748,000
tonnes to Germany.
International firms including Germany's Wintershall
(BASFn.DE) have started resuming production following months of
war, Gaddafi's troops' defeat, and the installation of an
interim government.
BAFA gave the following details, among others, for the top
10 crude oil import sources, out of 39 listed (in '000 tonnes)
Jan-Sep '11 Jan-Sep 10 Sep '11 alone
Russia 25,859 25,327 3,126
Britain 9,460 9,801 1,276
Kazakhstan 5,424 6,100 624
Norway 5,113 6,429 562
Nigeria 4,015 2,630 319
Azerbaijan 2,366 2,606 153
Algeria 2,220 843 184
Libya 2,183 5,240 0
Syria 1,488 2,061 168
Angola 1,204 248 254
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)