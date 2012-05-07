BERLIN, May 7 Germany's Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator on Monday:

GERMAN INDUSTRY ORDERS MARCH 12 FEB 12 Month-on-month change +2.2 +0.6 Year-on-year -2.9 -4.5 Index (base 2005) 111.7 109.3

NOTES - 1) Consensus month-on-month forecast +0.5 percent. Forecast range between -1.5 percent and +1.8 percent in Reuters poll of 42 economists.

2) Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in volume terms. Percentage change unless stated.

The ministry gave the following details (seasonally adjusted change versus previous month):

MARCH 12 FEB 12

Index Pct change Index Pct change Total domestic orders 106.8 +1.3 105.4 -0.8 Total foreign orders 116.0 +3.0 112.6 -0.8

of which euro zone 93.7 unch 93.7 -3.3

non-euro zone 134.1 +4.8 128.0 +4.9 Intermediate goods 112.9 -1.1 114.2 +0.2 Of which: domestic 116.2 +4.4 111.3 -3.5

foreign 109.2 -7.0 117.4 +4.3

of which euro zone 105.6 +0.6 105.0 -2.5

non-euro zone 112.7 -13.2 129.8 +10.6 Capital goods 112.9 +4.2 108.4 +1.3 Of which: domestic 102.5 -1.3 103.8 +1.8

foreign 120.2 +7.7 111.6 +1.0

of which euro zone 83.2 -2.9 85.7 -3.1

non-euro zone 146.9 +12.8 130.2 +3.0 Consumer goods, durables 97.9 +5.0 93.2 -2.8 Of which: domestic 86.9 -0.2 87.1 -0.7

foreign 109.8 +10.0 99.8 -4.7

of which euro zone 115.4 +14.9 100.4 -8.8

non-euro zone 104.4 +5.2 99.2 -0.4

Two-month comparison March/Feb 12 with previous two months: Industrial orders +0.9 Domestic orders +0.7 Foreign orders +1.2

of which euro zone -3.6

non-euro zone +4.2 Intermediate goods +1.3 Capital goods +1.1 Consumer goods, durables orders -1.2

Unadjusted two month comparison March/Feb 12 with same period a year ago: Industrial orders -3.6 Domestic orders -3.9 Foreign orders -3.6 Intermediate goods -5.2 Capital goods -2.8 Consumer goods, durables -3.1