BERLIN, Aug 1 German engineering orders in June fell by 1 percent in real terms from the previous year, engineering industry association VDMA said on Wednesday.

In the less volatile three-month comparison, orders fell by 6 percent in real terms year-on-year in the April-June period.

"Demand from non-euro zone countries seems to have bottomed out. Domestic demand continued to fall a little," said VDMA economist Olaf Wortmann.

JUNE CHANGE IN PERCENT

overall -1.0 pct y/y

of which German +3.0 pct y/y

foreign -3.0 pct y/y

April-June CHANGE IN PERCENT

overall -6.0 pct y/y

of which German -7.0 pct y/y

foreign -5.0 pct y/y (Reporting by Michelle Martin)