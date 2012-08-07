BERLIN, Aug 7 The Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator: GERMAN INDUSTRY ORDERS JUNE 12 MAY 12 Month-on-month change -1.7 +0.7 Index (base 2005) 109.9 111.8

NOTES - 1) Consensus month-on-month forecast -1.0 percent. Forecast range between +0.7 percent and -3.0 percent in Reuters poll of 38 economists.

2) Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in volume terms. Percentage change unless stated.

The ministry gave the following details (seasonally adjusted change versus previous month):

JUNE 12 MAY 12

Index Pct change Index Pct change Total domestic orders 103.8 -2.1 106.0 -1.4 Total foreign orders 115.2 -1.5 116.9 +2.5

of which euro zone 95.7 -4.9 100.6 +7.8

non-euro zone 131.0 +0.6 130.2 -0.5 Intermediate goods 111.2 -3.2 114.9 +1.0 Of which: domestic 111.1 -3.1 114.6 -0.5

foreign 111.3 -3.5 115.3 +2.9

of which euro zone 107.5 -1.9 109.6 +3.5

non-euro zone 115.0 -4.9 120.9 +2.2 Capital goods 110.6 -1.0 111.7 +0.3 Of which: domestic 100.9 -1.6 102.5 -2.1

foreign 117.4 -0.6 118.1 +1.7

of which euro zone 85.1 -7.6 92.1 +10.8

non-euro zone 140.6 +2.7 136.9 -2.1 Consumer goods, durables 99.0 -0.1 99.1 +3.8 Of which: domestic 85.4 -0.2 85.6 -1.6

foreign 113.7 +0.1 113.6 +8.6

of which euro zone 119.6 -1.6 121.5 +10.8

non-euro zone 108.1 +2.0 106.0 +6.3

Two-month comparison June/May 2012 with previous two months: Industrial orders -0.8 Domestic orders -2.1 Foreign orders +0.3

of which euro zone +4.6

non-euro zone -2.3 Intermediate goods unch Capital goods -1.7 Consumer goods, durables orders +1.3

Unadjusted two month comparison June/May 2012 with same period a year ago: Industrial orders -6.6 Domestic orders -9.2 Foreign orders -4.6

of which euro zone -12.1

non-euro zone +0.7 Intermediate goods -5.1 Capital goods -8.4 Consumer goods, durables +0.7