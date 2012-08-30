BERLIN, Aug 30 German engineering orders in July
dropped by 2 percent in real terms from the previous year,
engineering industry association VDMA said on Thursday.
In the less volatile three-month comparison, orders climbed
by 2 percent in real terms year-on-year in the May-July period.
"Foreign orders grew by an impressive 8 percent, which was
the first increase since September 2011. Momentum came not only
from overseas but also from euro zone partner countries," said
VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers.
"But hopes that domestic orders would stabilise were
disappointed. Demand from Germany unexpectedly fell by 18
percent, partly due to the previous year's high level," he
added.
JULY CHANGE IN PERCENT
overall -2 pct y/y
of which German -18 pct y/y
foreign +8 pct y/y
May-July CHANGE IN PERCENT
overall +2 pct y/y
of which German 0 pct y/y
foreign +6 pct y/y
(Reporting by Michelle Martin, Editing by Madeline Chambers)