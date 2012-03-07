BERLIN, Mar 7 - The Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator on Wednesday:

GERMAN INDUSTRY ORDERS JAN 12 DEC 11 Month-on-month change -2.7 +1.6 (+1.7) Index 107.6 110.6 (110.8)

NOTES - 1) Consensus month-on-month forecast +0.5 percent. Forecast range between -1.3 percent and +2.1 percent in Reuters poll of 42 economists.

2) Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in volume terms. Percentage change unless stated.

3) Figures in brackets are previous numbers before revisions

The ministry gave the following details (seasonally adjusted change versus previous month):

JAN 12 DEC 11

Index Pct change Index Pct change Total domestic orders 106.0 +0.9 105.1 -1.8 Total foreign orders 109.0 -5.5 115.4 +4.3

of which euro zone 96.1 -0.4 96.5 -6.5

non-euro zone 119.6 -8.6 130.8 +12.1 Intermediate goods 113.4 +1.9 111.3 -0.5 Of which: domestic 115.2 +6.6 108.1 -5.4

foreign 111.3 -3.2 115.0 +5.4

of which euro zone 107.9 +6.3 101.5 -4.2

non-euro zone 114.6 -10.7 128.4 +14.4 Capital goods 105.7 -5.5 111.9 +2.8 Of which: domestic 101.5 -4.2 105.9 +1.6

foreign 108.6 -6.5 116.2 +3.8

of which euro zone 87.1 -3.1 89.9 -9.8

non-euro zone 124.0 -8.2 135.1 +11.7

Consumer goods, durables 95.6 -2.9 98.5 +1.3 Of which: domestic 87.7 +0.9 86.9 -2.2

foreign 104.1 -6.2 111.0 +4.5

of which euro zone 108.5 -11.0 121.9 +4.4

non-euro zone 99.9 -0.8 100.7 +4.7

Two-month comparison Jan 12/Dec 11 with previous two months: Industrial orders -2.3 Domestic orders -1.9 Foreign orders -2.7

of which euro zone -8.8

non-euro zone +1.6 Intermediate goods -1.0 Capital goods -3.4 Consumer goods, durables orders -1.0

Unadjusted two month comparison Jan 12/Dec 11 with same period a year ago: Industrial orders -1.1 Domestic orders +0.9 Foreign orders -2.6 Intermediate goods -2.3 Capital goods -0.5 Consumer goods, durables +1.4 (Berlin Newsroom)