BERLIN, June 5 German industrial orders slumped more than expected in April, posting their steepest fall since November 2011, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Tuesday, adding to signs of a slowdown in Europe's biggest economy.

Seasonally and price-adjusted order intake sank 1.9 percent on the month, driven by a 3.6 percent drop in orders from abroad. The mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for a 1.0 percent decline.

The Economy Ministry said the steep fall came after special factors boosted growth in March. The data for March was revised upwards to 3.2 percent from a previously reported 2.2 percent.

But the ministry added that the order volume remained above levels seen in the first quarter of the year. (Reporting By Michelle Martin)