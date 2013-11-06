BRIEF-Northland power agrees to acquire 252 MW German offshore wind farm
BERLIN Nov 6 German industry orders rose more than expected on the month in September thanks to above-average demand for big-ticket items, according to data from the Economy Ministry, but the less volatile two-month average showed a more muted rise.
Seasonally-adjusted orders surged by 3.3 percent on the month, rising far more than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent increase. The reading overshot even the highest estimate for a 2.5 percent rise.
The two-month average showed contracts rose by 0.4 percent.
Foreign bookings jumped by 6.8 percent but the ministry said impetus from abroad was rather weak despite this rise and the two-month comparison showed a 0.5 percent drop.
Domestic orders fell by 1 percent on the month but were up by 1.5 percent in the two-month comparison. The ministry said the data confirmed that the revival of the economy was increasingly being driven by demand at home.
NEW YORK, March 3 A federal judge on Friday rejected Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam's bid to void much of his insider trading conviction and shorten his 11-year prison sentence.
HOUSTON, March 3 Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd is planning on buying Cargill Inc's global oil business, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the second energy business the global commodities trader has shed this year.