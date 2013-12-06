BERLIN Dec 6 German industrial orders posted
their their biggest fall in nearly a year in October after a
sharp rise in the previous month, as demand for capital goods
weakened, Economy Ministry data showed on Friday.
Seasonally-adjusted orders dropped by 2.2 percent on the
month, falling at a faster pace than in any month since
November of last year. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll
had been for bookings to decrease by 0.6 percent.
The ministry said the decline was driven solely by a 5.2
percent plunge in capital goods orders due to volatile large
orders. Total foreign bookings were down by 2.3 percent while
domestic orders fell by 2.0 percent.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)