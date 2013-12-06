* Orders fall more than forecast but trend still upward
* Bundesbank raises 2013, 2014 growth forecasts slightly
* Hard data at odds with recent sentiment surveys
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, Dec 6 German industrial orders posted
their biggest fall in nearly a year in October but the trend
remained upward and the Bundesbank sent a more positive signal
by raising its forecasts for growth of Europe's largest economy
this year and next.
Factories experienced their fastest decline in contracts
since November of last year, with seasonally-adjusted orders
dropping by 2.2 percent on the month, data from the Economy
Ministry showed.
That was bigger than the 0.6 percent drop forecast in a
Reuters poll and steeper than even the lowest estimate for a 1.8
percent drop.
But the data came after the European Central Bank kept
interest rates on hold on Thursday and gave no sign that it was
in any sort of hurry to ease monetary policy further - all but
quelling market speculation of any near-term action to support
growth.
Economists cautioned against reading too much into the
October orders data from Germany, which followed a sharp rise in
September. For the two-month period, orders were up 1.9 percent,
on average.
"German new orders have been on a zig-zag trend for more
than a year," said Carsten Brzeski, senior economist at ING,
adding that the underlying trend remained positive.
"Combined with the low level of inventories, industrial
production should remain growth-supportive in the coming
months," he said.
Earlier, the Bundesbank had lifted its forecasts for
economic growth to 0.5 percent for this year and 1.7 percent for
next year. In June it had forecast growth of 0.3 percent and 1.5
percent respectively. The new estimates brought them in line
with the German government's predictions.
The picture in many other euro zone countries is more bleak,
even if some stragglers are returning to growth after years of
economic contraction.
ECB Policymaker Ewald Nowotny acknowledged on Friday that
record low interest rates were not a cure-all. In an echo of
President Mario Draghi's news conference on Thursday, he said
the bank was thinking about programmes similar to those
developed by the Bank of England's to raise the flow of credit
to small business.
CONTRADICTORY EVIDENCE
The Economy Ministry said the decrease in orders was driven
solely by a 5.2 percent plunge in capital goods orders due to
volatile large orders and stressed that the overall trend
remained positive.
Total foreign bookings were down by 2.3 percent while
domestic orders fell by 2.0 percent.
The backward-looking orders data contrasts with surveys in
November that showed the manufacturing sector expanding at its
fastest rate in nearly 2-1/2 years and manufacturers becoming
more upbeat about their current business situation and their
future prospects as they expected exports to gain momentum.
Friday's data is also at odds with recent sentiment surveys
which have shown business, investor and consumer morale
brightening and the private sector growing faster.
"It's becoming clear that the hard industrial data cannot
keep step with the sentiment indicators such as Ifo's business
climate index," said Ulrike Kastens at Sal Oppenheim.
"There's not a lot of dynamism in industry at the moment."
Other hard numbers on the economy have indeed been more
sobering. German GDP rose by just 0.3 percent in the third
quarter and unemployment climbed to its highest level in 2-1/2
years in November.
The German economy put in a strong performance during the
early years of the euro zone crisis but weakened last year and
suffered a subdued start to 2013. It bounced back in the second
quarter and grew modestly in the third thanks to domestic demand
as foreign trade dragged.
The Bundesbank said it expected the German economy to be
"fairly strong" in the fourth quarter and first three months of
2014 as long as bad weather does not slam the brakes on. It said
exports should rebound significantly at the end of this year.