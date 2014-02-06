(Adds economist quote, details, background)
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN Feb 6 German industrial orders
unexpectedly fell in December but rose robustly on a two-month
average thanks to an upwardly revised surge in November intake,
suggesting industry in Europe's largest economy continues to
gain momentum.
Weak domestic demand drove a 0.5 percent drop in orders,
seasonally-adjusted data from the Economy Ministry showed on
Thursday, missing the forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.4
percent rise.
Big-ticket orders in the aerospace branch drove a strong
rise in euro zone contracts, the Statistics Office said.
"German new orders have been on a zig-zag trend for almost
two years," said Carsten Brzeski at ING, noting that today's
relatively small decline was, paradoxically, good news.
"Recently, strong monthly increases were always followed by
strong declines the month after. Today's small drop confirms the
upward trend for the German industry."
Germany's export-oriented industry struggled to gain
traction last year against the backdrop of a weak global
economy. But it picked up towards the end of 2013 and looks set
to perform better this year.
That is in line with the overall performance of the German
economy, Europe's largest, which powered through the early years
of the euro zone crisis but weakened towards the end of 2012 and
start of 2013.
After growth of just 0.4 percent last year, economists
expect expansion of around 1.7 percent in 2014, reflecting a
pickup worldwide. Global growth remained solid at the start of
2014, according to a report on Wednesday that showed the upturn
was again led by manufacturers.
"The trend in rising demand for industrial goods continues
despite the slight decline in December," the German Economy
Ministry said in a statement. "It is especially pleasing that
the strongly rising orders from the euro zone signal the
recovery continues apace."
Orders from within the common currency bloc for goods "Made
in Germany" rose 7.5 percent overall in December, with a 16.5
percent jump in capital goods. The two-month average for euro
zone orders was up 2.7 percent, beating the figure for 1.3
percent rise in foreign orders overall.
A survey released earlier this week showed rises in new
orders, output and employment drove the strongest growth in
German manufacturing in January in more than 2-1/2 years.
The reading for November was revised upwards to an increase
of 2.4 percent from an originally reported 2.1 percent, yielding
a rise of 1.1 percent over the two-month period.
(Additional reporting by Christina Amann; Editing by Madeline
Chambers)