BERLIN, June 5 German industrial orders rebounded in April after a sharp fall the previous month thanks to a surge in contracts for consumer goods, data showed on Thursday, suggesting output in Europe's largest economy will pick up in the coming months.

Data from the Federal Statistics Office showed orders climbed by 3.1 percent on the month in April after dropping by 2.8 percent in March. That beat the Reuters consensus forecast for a 1.3 percent increase and overshot even the highest estimate for a gain of 2.5 percent.

"Today's data shows that at least the industry is alive and kicking," said Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING.

"German new orders just provided a first piece of evidence that the weakening of the economy at the end of the first quarter should have been a one-off, rather than a new trend."

The German economy expanded at its fastest rate in three years in the first quarter, helped by an unusually mild winter, but data for March showed orders, output and exports dropping. Many economists expect growth to slow in the second quarter.

But Thursday's data provided hope that output in Germany's mighty industrial sector would increase, especially given that capital orders increased, suggesting that companies intend to produce more goods in the future.

The Economy Ministry said the data showed that industrial orders got off to a good start in the second quarter and that there was a strong chance they would grow in the quarter overall.

Consumer goods firms saw bookings rise by 7.1 percent while manufacturers of intermediate goods had a 0.2 percent increase in orders.

Demand from abroad was strong despite the Ukraine crisis, with contracts from foreign countries up 5.5 percent. Domestic bookings were, however, unchanged.

