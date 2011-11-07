BERLIN, Nov 7 German industrial output fell much more than expected in September, weighed down by a drop in capital goods production, data showed on Monday, adding to signs of a slowdown in Europe's biggest economy.

Figures from the Economy Ministry showed that output fell 2.7 percent in September from the previous month, its steepest monthly fall since February 2009. That compared with expectations for a 0.5 percent drop, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Capital goods production fell 4.7 percent on the month.

Industrial output in August was revised to a 0.4 percent decline, from a previous reading of minus 1.0 percent.

