Feb 7 The Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator on Tuesday: GERMAN INDUSTRY OUTPUT Dec 11 Nov 11 Dec/Nov 11 Month-on-month change -2.9 unch -1.0 Index (base 2005) 109.4 112.7 111.1

NOTES

- November's figure was revised from an originally reported -0.6 percent.

- The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 37 economists was for a 0.3 percent drop. Forecast ranged between -2.5 percent and +1.0 percent.

- Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in volume terms. Percentage change unless stated.

The ministry gave the following details of seasonally adjusted changes compared with the previous month.

DEC 11 NOV 11

Index Pct change Index Pct change Manufacturing output 111.3 -2.7 114.4 -0.3 - Intermed. goods 113.3 -2.4 116.1 -0.2

Capital goods 114.0 -3.6 118.2 -0.4

Consumer goods 101.5 -0.9 102.4 -0.6

- durables 97.3 -0.9 98.2 -2.4

- non-durables 102.3 -1.0 103.3 -0.2 Energy 84.0 -2.2 85.9 +0.2 Construction 119.2 -6.4 127.3 +3.3

Two-month comparison Dec/Nov 11 with previous two months: Industrial output -1.0 Manufacturing output: -1.3 Including: Intermediate goods -1.5

Capital goods -1.4

Consumer goods -1.1

-durables -2.0

-non-durables -0.9 Energy output +1.0 Construction +0.7

Workday adjusted two-month comparison Dec/Nov 11 with same period a year ago: Industrial output +2.8 Manufacturing output +3.0 Inc: Intermediate goods +3.3

Capital goods +4.1

Consumer goods -0.2

- durables +0.8

- non-durables -0.5 Energy output -11.0 Construction +21.2 (Berlin Newsroom)