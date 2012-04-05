BERLIN, April 5 German industrial output fell
more than expected in February after a cold snap hit the
construction industry hard, Economy Ministry data showed on
Thursday.
Output declined by 1.3 percent on the month, undershooting a
Reuters forecast for a 0.5 percent decrease. The reading for
January output was revised downwards slightly to 1.2 percent.
"The noticeable weakening in manufacturing was essentially
down to weather conditions," the ministry said in a statement,
but added that builders were quickly making up for lost ground
with the onset of spring.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Alexandra Hudson, Editing by
Madeline Chambers)